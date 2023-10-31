Village of L’Anse will soon have a new farmers market location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the L’Anse area, you will soon have a new location to get fresh local produce from the community.

The city is getting a new farmers market location thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. The market is located near Meadowbrook Arena on Division St.

L’Anse Village Manager Robert La Fave said the new market will create a more efficient way for community members to get locally sourced food.

“By giving dedicated space to our local food producers to bring things and make them available to folks in the community. And we are already partnering with other groups including MSU extension and UPCAP on the Food is Medicine and other programs. We hope to grow to help support the market so more folks can get access to it,” said La Fave.

La Fave also said the old location on the waterfront park was near water and not a good place for a market. But he said the new location that’s going to be built is going to have more space and allow for vendors to be able to drive their cars right up to their stands.

“It is protected. It’s downtown away from the lake, protected by the hills so it shouldn’t have as much of the wind as an issue here and really it’s a unique way to utilize the space and bring more life to downtown,” La Fave said. “Another goal is to help out local residents get access to food to help support our local food producers,”

Baraga County Farmers Market Manager Joyce Budreau said now customers will know where the L’Anse Market is.

“We have been at several different sites over the years, so this way, it will be one convenient area for our customers much less guess to come and find us,” said Budreau.

Budreau said she believes the market, once built, will be a phenomenal addition to the growing city. La Fave added the construction is supposed to begin sometime this month.

