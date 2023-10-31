Village of Calumet requests public feedback on 5th Street fire lot redevelopment concepts

The village presented two concepts for buildings that could be constructed for retail and rental space(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Two possible design plans to redevelop the 100 block of Calumet’s 5th and Portland Streets were displayed at an open house at Calumet’s village hall on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors stopped in to learn about the proposed ideas, which are not final plans. The ideas are based on a year’s worth of feedback.

“The concept plan is just that,” said Village Manager Megan Haselden. “It’s really taking feedback from the public that we’ve gathered in several public engagement sessions and developing an idea for what may be able to be developed within that property.”

The concept plans were created by Beckett & Raeder, Inc. The first concept plan is a four-story building with nine first-floor retail spaces and three upper floors with 17 apartments each. The second plan is a smaller four-story building with an additional two-story building along Portland Street, as well as a plaza space.

“What we’re hoping is the public can come review what we’re thinking and give us some feedback on whether or not we’re going in the right direction, and what they think about the two separate designs,” continued Haselden.

After viewing the concepts, visitors could leave notes on the plans. Some liked the second concept, saying its 5th Street front design is more appealing to them. Others’ opinions were mixed, liking both or being unable to choose between the two.

“People are always looking for good, quality retail spaces,” said Former Village President Dave Geisler. “Both concepts are great because they answer our two needs, which are long-term rentals and more commercial space.”

People can still leave feedback on the designs by checking them out at the Calumet Village Office until Nov. 15. The village says it is also working on a way to leave feedback online and that everyone can give their thoughts.

