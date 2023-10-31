Upper Michigan Today gets a Halloween makeover

Jessican Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty turns the ladies of UMT into Halloween classics.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty makes over the ladies of UMT.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty makes over the ladies of UMT.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Oct. 31, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!

Upper Michigan Today celebrated in style with Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty, who made over the ladies into classic Halloween costumes.

Using nothing more than everyday cosmetics (and just a little bit of fake blood), the makeup artist transforms Tia Trudgeon into a vampire, Jennifer Perez into a cat, Pavlina Osta into a witch, and Elizabeth Peterson into Minnie Mouse.

Fresh Coast Beauty opens bookings for 2024 weddings on November 1.

You can learn more about her offerings and book her services at freshcoastbeauty.com.

You can enter Fresh Coast Beauty’s gift giveaway on Facebook.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

