UP volunteers, nonprofit to be honored at 2023 Governor’s Service Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission announced Tuesday the winners of the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.

Three of the 42 winners are U.P. volunteers.

Individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations will be honored for their commitment to volunteerism, service or philanthropy at the Governor’s Service Awards on Nov. 28 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

“Michiganders roll up their sleeves to help their communities and always have each other’s backs,” said Governor Whitmer. “That spirit of service and selflessness defines us and demonstrates the power of getting things done for the people and places you love most. Every year, we come together to honor those extraordinary Michiganders who go above and beyond to serve their community and this year is no different. I look forward to meeting and celebrating all the awardees from across Michigan and hearing their stories.”

The Michigan Community Service Commission supports Michigan volunteers, organizations and businesses that are committed to service and play a critical role in improving the lives of our people and communities. The commission has presented the Governor’s Service Awards since 1994.

“The award ceremony is an inspirational event that acknowledges the valuable and important contribution of volunteering and giving to the social, cultural, economic, and environmental well-being of Michigan communities,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “It pays tribute to those whose efforts inspire and promote the spirit of volunteerism and giving through their exemplary endeavors. We hope it inspires everyone to serve.”

The winners from the U.P. include:

Volunteer of the Year: Marcia Gonstead (Big Bay)

Community Impact Award: Andrew Rickauer (Marquette), Suicide Survivors Fund (Marquette)

