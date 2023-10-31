Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re traveling in the Marquette area around lunchtime Tuesday, give yourself extra time.

Traffic backups are happening on icy roads and highways. Westbound US-41 in Marquette Township is backed up. Eastbound traffic is going very slowly. It is very icy, witnesses say.

TV6 is checking with local law enforcement to see if there have been any significant crashes or injuries.

The area is experiencing its first snow and ice of the season. Click here for the latest weather updates.

The Michigan State Police says most winter driving crashes are caused by drivers going too fast for the roadway conditions. Follow these tips to stay safe on winter roads.

