Traffic backups reported on icy Marquette-area roads, hills

US-41 in Marquette Township
US-41 in Marquette Township(Matt Garrison)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re traveling in the Marquette area around lunchtime Tuesday, give yourself extra time.

Traffic backups are happening on icy roads and highways. Westbound US-41 in Marquette Township is backed up. Eastbound traffic is going very slowly. It is very icy, witnesses say.

TV6 is checking with local law enforcement to see if there have been any significant crashes or injuries.

The area is experiencing its first snow and ice of the season. Click here for the latest weather updates.

The Michigan State Police says most winter driving crashes are caused by drivers going too fast for the roadway conditions. Follow these tips to stay safe on winter roads.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing arrested in Wisconsin
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday

Latest News

Iron County Sheriff's car
Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County
Courtyard bartender, Chris Durley, joins TV6 morning team for easy and fun Halloween themed...
Spooktacular Sips: Halloween-themed mocktails and cocktails to spice up your night
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving
A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy