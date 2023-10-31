Temperatures remain below normal as lake-effect winds down

Lake-effect snow showers continue to wind down, but look for isolated activity to remain across the western U.P. into later tonight. Much of Upper Michigan should see a good deal of sunshine return for Wednesday, but a few rain or snow showers are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Highs will be in the 30s for most areas Wednesday, warming to right around the 40 degree mark for Thursday all the way through early next week. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible Friday afternoon, but these should stay light.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with isolated snow showers across the western U.P. Breezy for inland areas, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with isolated rain and snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Breezy along the lakeshore, with 25 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and snow showers possible in the afternoon.

>Highs: Around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers.

>Highs: Around 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow showers.

>Highs: Around 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow showers.

>Highs: 30s

