Spooktacular Sips: Halloween-themed mocktails and cocktails to spice up your night
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Courtyard bartender, Chris Durley, joins the TV6 Morning News ladies to share some mocktails and cocktails in celebration of Halloween.
Mocktail:
Ice
Caramel sauce (measure with your heart) pro tip: warm it up!
4oz Ginger beer or Ginger ale
4oz Apple Cider
Shake shake!
Witches Brew Cocktail:
1oz of Grenadine
2oz of Fireball
3oz of Apple Cider
3oz of Cranberry
edible glitter (measure with you heart)
Shake shake!
