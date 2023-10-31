Spooktacular Sips: Halloween-themed mocktails and cocktails to spice up your night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Courtyard bartender, Chris Durley, joins the TV6 Morning News ladies to share some mocktails and cocktails in celebration of Halloween.

Mocktail :

Ice

Caramel sauce (measure with your heart) pro tip: warm it up!

4oz Ginger beer or Ginger ale

4oz Apple Cider

Shake shake!

Witches Brew Cocktail:

1oz of Grenadine

2oz of Fireball

3oz of Apple Cider

3oz of Cranberry

edible glitter (measure with you heart)

Shake shake!

