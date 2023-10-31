Spooktacular Sips: Halloween-themed mocktails and cocktails to spice up your night

By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Courtyard bartender, Chris Durley, joins the TV6 Morning News ladies to share some mocktails and cocktails in celebration of Halloween.

Mocktail:

Ice

Caramel sauce (measure with your heart) pro tip: warm it up!

4oz Ginger beer or Ginger ale

4oz Apple Cider

Shake shake!

Witches Brew Cocktail:

1oz of Grenadine

2oz of Fireball

3oz of Apple Cider

3oz of Cranberry

edible glitter (measure with you heart)

Shake shake!

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing arrested in Wisconsin
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday

Latest News

NMU President Brock Tessman speaks at NMU Forum
NMU holds first new forum for fall semester
Oct. 30, 2023 Marquette City Commission Meeting
Marquette City Commission approves new waterfront safety towers, plans for new bandshell at Presque Isle Park
The village presented two concepts for buildings that could be constructed for retail and...
Village of Calumet requests public feedback on 5th Street fire lot redevelopment concepts
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Cause of Jeffery’s Restaurant fire still unknown