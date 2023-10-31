School staff responds to potential change in evaluations

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers in Michigan may not have to worry about student test scores during evaluations.

Two House bills propose removing student test scores like the M-STEP as factors.

Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis said they’ve already done that.

“In regards to student test scores, we have a couple of different assessment pieces that we look at,” Skewis said. “We really don’t pay a lot of attention to the M-STEP because we know that that’s a snapshot-type result. A student could be having a bad day, maybe they had a rough night the night before and didn’t get a lot of sleep.”

Skewis explained Negaunee Schools don’t put a lot of weight on student test scores when it comes to teacher performance.

He said evaluations should start on day one.

“Have regular meetings between our probationary teachers and administrative staff,” Skewis said. “Teachers maybe who are no longer in their probationary period, but may be struggling at times, to meet with administrative staff and not for anything to be a surprise at the end of the year.”

Marquette Teachers Union President Christopher Thoms said he has a similar experience.

“They don’t really harp on the test scores here in Marquette, so we’re thankful for that,” Thoms said. “It’s more on who we are as educators and how effective we are, more than what this test score says. There are so many environmental factors at play when it comes to kids taking a standardized testing like the M-STEP.”

Thoms expects these bills would spark more focus on meetings with staff and less on test scores.

“My suspicion is there will be more equity in this process,” Thoms said. “Especially for those folks downstate, where they’re a much larger districts and maybe the communities are more impersonal because folks don’t know each other.”

The Senate has passed the bills and they are now in the hands of lawmakers in the House.

