Registration open for Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Tournament in St. Ignace

St. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the Labatt Blue U.P. Adult Pond Hockey Tournament, which takes place in St. Ignace each February.

Back for its 17th year, amateur hockey players and enthusiasts gather from all over to play hockey on frozen Lake Huron.

“This is such a fun event for us because it really brings the whole community together to help pull it off. From checking ice periodically to plowing all the rinks in advance, there is a lot of work to be done and our local volunteers are second to none” said St. Ignace Visitors Bureau Director Lora Brown.

According to a press release from the West Michigan Tourist Association, the weekend kicks off with a ‘meet and greet’ on Thursday, Feb. 15 with a commemorative Labatt Blue gift for all players in attendance. Regularly scheduled games begin Friday and Saturday with championships held Sunday morning.

Winners in each division get a prize provided by Labatt. Spectators are welcome all weekend long with free shuttles around town and other fun games on the ice like giant Jenga, corn hole, and more.

Drinks and refreshments provided by the St. Ignace Hockey Association are available in the concession tents with live music Friday and Saturday.

“This is a huge event for our town. Profits from it help fund our weekly fireworks and live music all summer long. And it’s really fun to have a chance to share our love for winter and the activities that come with winter with people from all over the Midwest,” said event organizer Bridgett Sorenson.

With about 200 teams with up to 7 players each, the tournament usually sells out quickly so if you and your team are interested, be sure to register soon.

You can register here: https://stignace.com/event/labatt-blue-up-pond-hockey-championship/

