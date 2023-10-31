NMU holds first new forum for fall semester

Northern Michigan University is working to maintain transparency with new public forums.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday afternoon, NMU President Brock Tessman started the forum with an introduction, including the five pillars of the NMU Alignment Plan.

He then turned it over to NMU Vice President of Finance Gavin Leach. Leach went through the current budget, the schedule for next year’s budget and his pillar, facilities. Leach says these new forums help keep staff, students and the community informed on important NMU issues.

“I think it’s great to have a forum so you can let people know what’s happening on campus. A lot of times we hold certain meetings where not everybody attends or other things, but this creates a great open environment for faculty and staff to attend as well as students to listen to what is going on on campus,” Leach said.

Tessman says NMU will hold forums each semester. The next will be during the winter semester.

