NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

