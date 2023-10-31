New Free Store wants to give gifts for the holidays

They are looking for donations of individual hot cocoa packets, candy canes, wrapped individual...
They are looking for donations of individual hot cocoa packets, candy canes, wrapped individual snack-size crackers or cookies as well as gifts small enough to fit inside of a stocking(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The New Free Store in Marquette is prepping for the holidays.

They need the community’s help to stuff some stockings and adult gift mugs. Staff are looking for donations of individual hot cocoa packets, candy canes, wrapped individual snack-size crackers or cookies as well as gifts small enough to fit inside of a stocking. They are also accepting mug donations, but they ask the mug rim to be at least three inches wide so they can fill it.

They will also be accepting more winter clothes for men, boys and infants.

Judy Kitchen, New Free Store manager, said everyone loves getting Christmas gifts, and it might help shoppers who want to give gifts as well.

“That shopper might be, not necessarily looking for themselves, but a mug that they can give to a family member, a neighbor, or someone important in their lives. That shopper also has the opportunity to give a gift,” said Kitchen.

Stocking and adult gift mug donations will be accepted through Nov. 15. People can drop off donations on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. or during the store’s operating hours.

The New Free Store is open the first three Wednesdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m. and the fourth Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

To keep up to date on the store, go to the New Free Store Facebook page.

