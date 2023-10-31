Negaunee Fire Department hosts 2nd annual Halloween open house

Negaunee City Fire Department
Negaunee City Fire Department(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department welcomed trick-or-treaters Tuesday night.

The firehouse opened its doors to families passing through while trick or treating. The department had warm coffee and hot chocolate, candy for the kids and its firetrucks on display.

The department wants visitors to know they are more than just firefighters.

“Our department is entirely paid on call. Everyone here volunteers their time to carry a pager and to come here when there is a call. It is entirely a community activity. Nobody here is a full-time employee. We have day jobs and put our time in for the training. It is a community,” said Richard Uren, Negaunee Fire Department captain.

Uren said the department is looking to add at least 10 new members. Those interested can access an application here.

