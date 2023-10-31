Menominee mayor debate cancelled, separate town halls now planned

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Candidates in the Menominee mayoral race cancelled their debate because they could not agree on details.

Instead, incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman and challenger Casey Hoffman will hold separate town halls, at the same time on the same day.

Stegeman’s town hall will be at American Legion Post 146. And Hoffman’s is scheduled at Blesch Auditorium.

Both events are at 6 p.m. this Thursday, November 4.

