Marquette City Commission approves new waterfront safety towers, plans for new bandshell at Presque Isle Park

Oct. 30, 2023 Marquette City Commission Meeting
Oct. 30, 2023 Marquette City Commission Meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three of Marquette’s four beaches have gone unguarded for the past three summers due to a staffing shortage.

To help keep swimmers safe, the Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a new waterfront safety warning system called SwimSmart at Monday night’s meeting. They approved a little more than $95,000 for four SwimSmart towers to use at city beaches.

“This is a great supplement, or a great addition to guarding our beaches, which will include a flag system or warning system on the beach conditions that is automatic at all locations, and then also it will allow for some communication, like a tower that has a button you can push and call dispatch and be able to get assistance,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The Commission also unanimously approved naming the future bandshell at Presque Isle Park “The Peg Hirvonen Bandshell.” This comes after accepting an initial donation from the Hirvonen Foundation of $100,000. That’s part of a $1 million donation. The remaining $900,000 will go toward construction services for a new bandshell.

“There’s an initial amount to help with the design and engineering for a new bandshell and then it also goes into the construction so, another round of funding, $900,000 for the construction of that and in return, the Bandshell will be named the “Peg Hirvonen Bandshell,” Kovacs said.

Marquette City Band Director Steve Grugin says they’re very thankful for the donation and excited to perform in a new bandshell.

“It’s something that we desperately need and it’s just exciting that we’re going to be able to get it and we will make a big production out of the first concert when we are able to get back into a new bandshell. We’re real excited to get a new bandshell and so grateful to the Hirvonen Foundation for providing funding for us to do that,” Grugin said.

City Commissioners also shared some kind words for Commissioner Fred Stonehouse who participated in his last meeting Monday night after serving the City Commission for the past 12 years.

