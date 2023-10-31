Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Lambda Chi Alpha to hold annual food drive

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and Michigan Tech University’s Lambda Chi Alpha (LCA) fraternity are preparing for their upcoming annual food drive.

Drive participants will put bags of food items labeled for Little Brothers or the fraternity outside their residences on the day of the drive. The fraternity will then pick them up and deliver them to Little Brothers food pantry. Pick-up locations include Chassell, Calumet, and South Range.

“We’re looking for canned soups, instant rice, instant oatmeal, canned vegetables, anything non-perishable,” says LCA Community Involvement Chair Adam Jordan. “Those are the things that we’ve put on our list that Little Brothers looks for specifically.”

Other items requested include Jello and pudding mixes, condensed milk, and mixes for bakery foods such as cakes, brownies, and pancakes.

The pantry feeds between 80 and 100 elderly county residents monthly. Items are selected according to the needs and tastes of the residents and are then delivered to them by Little Brothers.

The drive begins at 8:00 a.m. ET this Saturday. If you miss having your donations picked up during the drive, you can call Little Brothers at (906)-482-6944 to have someone come and collect them.

“If it’s not picked up by 3 p.m. on Saturday, please give us a call,” continued Jordan. “We will send someone out to your doorstep.”

If you are unable to have your donations picked up the day of the drive, you can still drop off your donations at Little Brothers in Hancock until November 11. Donations outside of the drive are also accepted year-round by the organization.

