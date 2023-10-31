Lions agree to trade terms with Cleveland Browns for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions(NFL)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to trade terms with the Cleveland Browns to acquire wide receiver Donovan People’s Jones.

The Detroit Lions say the exchange was made for a 2025 sixth-round draft selection.

In his fourth NFL season, the former Michigan Wolverine has recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards (15.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He has also returned 61 punts for 479 yards (7.9 avg.) and one touchdown alongside 18 kickoff returns for 379 yards (21.1 avg.).

Additional trade terms were not disclosed.

