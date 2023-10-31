Law enforcement urges use of sex offender registry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While people might think they know their neighbors, this Halloween, law enforcement urges increased caution.

They remind parents to check their neighborhoods for sex offenders. The Michigan State Police has a website that will show every offender in the area.

“The MSP maintains the sex offender registry throughout Michigan. We update that constantly and all of our posts do accept anybody that’s on that registry to come in update their address update their information that they may need to that is required by law,” MSP 8th district Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says sex offenders are allowed to partake in Halloween festivities.

“Sex offenders are allowed to pass out candy, unless they’re on probation or parole and that limits their ability to have contact with any children or be within a certain amount of distance from schools and that type of thing. So, in general, if they’re not on parole or probation, they can give out candy,” Zyburt said.

Giannunzio says the public website has key information.

“That public sex offender registry is going to give everybody out there in the general public access to see where people live, sex offenders that are on that registry that is, where they reside, so people can make informed decisions,” Giannunzio said.

Zyburt says there are 182 sex offenders in Marquette County. He says deputies keep a close eye on those houses.

“Police officers of different municipalities generally know when there’s a problem subject in their area and keep an eye on that specific residence,” Zyburt said.

Both Zyburt and Giannunzio urge people to check the registry regularly and to contact law enforcement if they notice anything suspicious in neighborhoods.

