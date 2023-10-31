Jack Harlow tapped for Lions’ halftime performance on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its...
The Detroit Lions announced the six-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform at its Thanksgiving Classic.(Detroit Lions)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving game tapped artist Jack Harlow to perform at the game’s special halftime.

It is the Lions’ 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on Nov. 23 against the Green Bay Packers.

Country music duo, The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem.

Harlow, dubbed as “the hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, has two number-one singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams.

The Louisville, Kentucky native is known for hit songs such as “First Class,” “WHAT’S POPPIN” and “Nail Tech.” He has collaborated with major Detroit artists, like Eminem and Big Sean.

The husband-and-wife duo, The War and Treaty, was founded in Albion, Michigan, and is emerging as an electric new act in American music. The pair has been recognized by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and Americana Music Association, recently earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised at 12:30 PM ET.

Read next:
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy
A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
Halloween patrols help to lower potential for arsons
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Welcome to the Final Four Alma Boys Soccer
Coach watches players

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing arrested in Wisconsin
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Courtyard bartender, Chris Durley, joins TV6 morning team for easy and fun Halloween themed...
Spooktacular Sips: Halloween-themed mocktails and cocktails to spice up your night
A memorial was set up outside Oxford High School after four students were shot and killed.
REPORT: Oxford school district didn’t follow its threat assessment policy in ‘avoidable’ tragedy
NMU President Brock Tessman speaks at NMU Forum
NMU holds first new forum for fall semester