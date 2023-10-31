Halloween lake effect snow

A clipper system continues to track southeast of the U.P. By midday winds shift becoming northerly bringing a prominent band of lake effect snow off of Lake Superior. It moves in from north to south by the mid-afternoon. Light to moderate snow is expected, but isolated bursts of heavy snow are possible. Plan on slippery roads today! Snow amounts will generally range 1-3″ with isolated areas pushing 5″. Temperatures will gradually increase back to seasonal ranges Thursday into the weekend. The midweek will be more quiet. Light rain returns this Friday and again on Sunday.

Halloween: Cloudy with light to moderate snow during the day and becoming breezy

>Highs: Low to mid 30s west, mid 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snowflakes

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated mixture in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Low 40s

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon drizzle and light rain

>Highs: Low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low 40s

Monday:

