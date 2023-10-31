Getz’s Clothiers to host fundraiser for UP Children’s Museum

Upper Peninsula Children's Museum.
Upper Peninsula Children's Museum.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is helping fund the fun at the U.P. Children’s Museum.

Getz’s Clothiers in Marquette is hosting it annual fundraiser for the museum on Thursday. The store will donate 5% of its proceeds from the day to the museum.

Almost everything will be 20% off, so the Children’s Museum says it’s the perfect opportunity to get ready for the cold weather.

“We really appreciate Getz’s doing this for us, especially year after year,” said Marnie Foucault, U.P. Children’s Museum director of 118 Media and marketing. “I just think it’s a way the community can help the museum and also help keep them warm during the winter with a new jacket.”

The fundraiser will be all day this Thursday, Nov. 2, at Getz’s.

