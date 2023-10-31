Get some ‘new’ gear at the Winter Sports Swap

The Annual Winter Sports Swap will take place on Saturday, and a portion of the profits will go...
The Annual Winter Sports Swap will take place on Saturday, and a portion of the profits will go toward the Marquette Mountain Racing Team(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For those whose stock of winter sports gear needs refreshing, now’s the time.

The Annual Winter Sports Swap will take place on Saturday. A portion of the profits will go toward the Marquette Mountain Racing Team.

Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop Owner Brandon Croney said they are accepting gear from all winter sports, not just skiing.

“We are currently taking gear to be sold at The Compound. All week long, you can bring your gear, we’ll help you price it and tag it and then we’ll take it to the swap and sell it on your behalf,” said Croney.

To participate, people can drop gently used gear off at the Compound in Marquette until Friday or at Lakeview between 8 and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The swap will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lakeview Arena. There is a $5 entry fee for those ages 14 and up.

