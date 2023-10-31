Elementary schools celebrate Halloween with a costume parade

MARQUETTE & NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the weather outside may be frightful, schools in the U.P. were still in the spooky spirit for Halloween.

Students at Superior Hills Elementary School in Marquette continued a tradition.

“The Halloween parade has taken place every year since 1994. It used to take place inside of the school, but we have outgrown that. So, we do it outside instead,” said Stephanie Anderson, Superior Hills Elementary School principal.

Despite flurries, students and parents packed the sidewalks to get a glimpse of the costumes.

“Not all families celebrate Halloween, but most do,” Anderson said. “The kids get to dress up and spend time with their friends anyway, so we like to do it at school in case they don’t get to do it outside of school. It becomes a fun activity for the whole school.”

At Lakeview Elementary in Negaunee, students in Allyson Solander’s kindergarten class share some of their favorite Halloween activities, which include trick or treating, Reece’s candy and making arts and crafts.

Leading up to a parade, students enjoyed Halloween-themed activities in the classroom.

“We did centers where we rotated through all of the kindergarten classrooms. We had a story where we built a scarecrow together, we did a Halloween movement with a directed drawing. We also had Halloween games and a pumpkin hunt.” Solander said.

Staff said it is important to include families in big school activities.

“Through the years we have lost some of the opportunities for families to be involved in some of our events. We really like the idea that being outside lets families and extended families be part of an event we are doing at Lakeview,” said Heather Holman, Lakeview Elementary School principal.

Despite the weather, both principals said the parade was the buzz of the classrooms all week long.

