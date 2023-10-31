Driver cited for box truck rollover crash in Iron County

Iron County Sheriff's car
Iron County Sheriff's car(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Norway man was not hurt after his box truck rolled over on US-2 Monday evening.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a rollover crash on US-2 near Sunset Lake Rd. at 6:47 p.m. Monday. An investigation found that a 25-year-old Norway man was driving a 2022 Ryder box truck east on US-2.

The truck had driven off the highway to the right, hitting several mailboxes. It then hit a driveway embankment and re-entered the highway. The truck overturned and came to a rest on its side at the intersection of US-2 and Sunset Lake Rd.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was uninjured. He was issued a citation for driving without due care and caution.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, the Iron River Police Department, Iron County Central Dispatch, Aspirus EMS, the West Iron County Fire Department, and the U.P. Truck Center assisted Iron County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

