WATCH: Junior Wildcats U10 AA Squirts sell coffee for hockey

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, we take a look at a Trick-or-Treat event at Mill Creek Assisted Living, an upcoming coffee for hockey event with the Junior Wildcats U10 AA Hockey team, Howl-o-ween at the Delta Animal Shelter and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 26, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run
This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.
Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

Latest News

High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Snow piling up in areas of the Lake Superior wind belts early this week
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Junior Wildcats U10 AA Squirts sell coffee for hockey
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Snow piling up in areas of the Lake Superior wind belts early this week
Over 20 dogs do tricks for treats and take Halloween pictures at TacoMo Dog Training
TacoMo Dog Training hosts ‘Tricks and Treats’ for second year