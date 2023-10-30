Volunteers needed for ‘SnowCare for Troops’ this winter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As many experienced their first major snowfall across Upper Michigan, a non-profit is looking for volunteers to help active service members’ families.

Project Evergreen is a nationwide non-profit that provides lawn care and snow care to active service members’ families.

Across Michigan, 104 volunteers serve 45 military families. In the U.P. organizers said there are only five volunteers. They encourage those willing to sign-up.

“We don’t even always just have companies that volunteer with us. We get a lot of families that volunteer and want to teach their children to give back to their community,” said Nici Trem, SnowCare for Troops Project Manager.

Those interested can sign-up here.

