Volunteers needed for ‘SnowCare for Troops’ this winter

Shoveling snow
Shoveling snow(Andrea Booher / FEMA | MGN: Andrea Booher / FEMA)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As many experienced their first major snowfall across Upper Michigan, a non-profit is looking for volunteers to help active service members’ families.

Project Evergreen is a nationwide non-profit that provides lawn care and snow care to active service members’ families.

Across Michigan, 104 volunteers serve 45 military families. In the U.P. organizers said there are only five volunteers. They encourage those willing to sign-up.

“We don’t even always just have companies that volunteer with us. We get a lot of families that volunteer and want to teach their children to give back to their community,” said Nici Trem, SnowCare for Troops Project Manager.

Those interested can sign-up here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the U.P. through Monday
Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some

Latest News

Judge gavel and scale in court. Library with lot of books in background
Houghton County appoints new prosecuting attorney
Drivers will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
City of Marquette winter parking ban to go into effect Wednesday
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha