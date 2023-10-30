Trail 2 through City of Wakefield closed this year

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Trail 2 through the City of Wakefield will not be open this year for snowmobile season.

In a press release, the Gogebic Range Trail Authority said that they are working on two potential routes to connect the trail system east of Wakefield to the west of Wakefield, however, those are not expected to be ready until 2025.

The organization also stated that they are continuing to work with the MDNR to reach an agreement with the City of Wakefield on a permanent motorized trail through the city.

Riders will now need to go into the Winchester area in Vilas County, WI to get from Bessemer to Marenisco.

Snowmobile trail maps will have the Wakefield area blacked out.

Trail 8 to Bergland, Trail 2 from Trail 11 to Marenisco, and all of Trail 11 from Trail 8 to the Wisconsin border will be groomed and open this year.

