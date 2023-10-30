Snowy path to Halloween before milder turn to early November

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A clipper system from interior Canada sweeps towards the Western Great Lakes region, spreading snow chances to the western and southern ends of Upper Michigan through early Tuesday. As the system passes south of the U.P. Tuesday afternoon, lake effect snow production kicks up in the north wind belts, resulting in moderate to heavy snow in some areas near the Lake Superior -- some of those bands to extend towards the southern counties. Snow chances diminish Wednesday as building high pressure mixes in drier, warmer air overhead.

It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with moments of sunshine before a Northern Plains system spreads rain and few wintry mix showers over the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers; moderate to heavy in the Copper Country, Central U.P. highlands and eastern counties near the Lake Superior shore

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior)

Tuesday, Halloween: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, fewer snow showers across the U.P. late; north winds gusting 25 mph; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday, November 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers tapering north; still cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy and less cold

>Highs: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with mixed rain and snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers west, mix east; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

