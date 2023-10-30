Snow piling up in areas of the Lake Superior wind belts early this week

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Bitter cold air flowing across the warm surface of Lake Superior drives moderate to occasionally heavy lake effect snow to Upper Michigan’s northwest wind belts overnight through Monday morning. Snow totals can exceed six inches in high terrain west and central by noon Monday, then exceeding three inches over the Eastern U.P. by evening.

A clipper system from interior Canada sweeps across the region early Tuesday-Halloween, producing more widespread coverage of snow and driving early week snow totals over ten inches for areas in the north wind belts. Snow chances diminish Wednesday as building high pressure mixes in drier, warmer air overhead.

It’s a seasonably mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with moments of sunshine before a Northern Plains system spreads rain and few wintry mix showers over the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers; moderate to heavy in the Copper Country and Central U.P. highlands; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west, less chilly far north and far east)

Monday: Mostly cloudy north, partly cloudy south with scattered lake effect snow showers; snow picking up east towards afternoon; northwest winds gusting 25 mph; cold

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, fewer late; north winds gusting 25 mph; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow tapering east; still cold

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Scattered clouds and less cold

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and rain/snow mix; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.