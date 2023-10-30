Pizza shop feeds local community with donation vouchers

Poppi's Pizza voucher card
Poppi's Pizza voucher card(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn business has moved the community to action.

Poppi’s Pizzeria Owner Nick Patrick says it’s a testament to how close the Gwinn community is.

“Here in Gwinn, we’re just a really tight community, everybody helps everybody. It’s just a good thing to do. People are hungry, people are down on their luck or whatever. It’s just a good thing to do,” said Patrick.

On Thursday, Patrick made a post to the businesses’ Facebook asking customers to consider donating $5 for a voucher card. Those cards, each worth three slices of pizza and a bottle of water, would go up on the bulletin board in the shop for anyone in need of a meal. Within 24 hours, Patrick posted again that the board was full, and people were requesting a way to donate virtually.

He said he got the inspiration from a California business.

“Just a small mom-and-pop cafe offering free breakfast for donations. They had a card system like I put out here,” said Patrick.

Because of the overwhelming support, Patrick said he has been able to give vouchers to the Salvation Army and Marquette’s Room at the Inn.

His dedication to feeding the community goes beyond these vouchers. At Poppi’s, first responders eat for free, and students can purchase two slices of pizza for just $5.

“As it gets colder, we are just across the street [from the school], trying to target between sports and at the end of class. I mean, by the end of the school day, everybody is hungry,” said Patrick.

Patrick encourages people to donate and hopes to see other businesses support the community in similar ways. People can donate to the store’s Cash App at $poppispizza.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some

Latest News

The open house will take place at the Quinnesec Public Works Building
Breitung Twp. Fire Department to host Halloween open house
Iron Mountain Automotive has advice on how to keep a car maintained for the winter
Iron Mountain auto shop gives winter car maintenance advice
Snow showers spreading across the U.P. towards Halloween, with moderate to heavy snowfall...
Snowy path to Halloween before milder turn to early November
Snow showers spreading across the U.P. towards Halloween, with moderate to heavy snowfall...
Snowy path to Halloween before milder turn to early November
You do not need to be a resident of Ishpeming or a library card holder to receive a free test.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library partners with MDHHS to give out free COVID-19 tests