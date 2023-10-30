Pizza shop feeds local community with donation vouchers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn business has moved the community to action.

Poppi’s Pizzeria Owner Nick Patrick says it’s a testament to how close the Gwinn community is.

“Here in Gwinn, we’re just a really tight community, everybody helps everybody. It’s just a good thing to do. People are hungry, people are down on their luck or whatever. It’s just a good thing to do,” said Patrick.

On Thursday, Patrick made a post to the businesses’ Facebook asking customers to consider donating $5 for a voucher card. Those cards, each worth three slices of pizza and a bottle of water, would go up on the bulletin board in the shop for anyone in need of a meal. Within 24 hours, Patrick posted again that the board was full, and people were requesting a way to donate virtually.

He said he got the inspiration from a California business.

“Just a small mom-and-pop cafe offering free breakfast for donations. They had a card system like I put out here,” said Patrick.

Because of the overwhelming support, Patrick said he has been able to give vouchers to the Salvation Army and Marquette’s Room at the Inn.

His dedication to feeding the community goes beyond these vouchers. At Poppi’s, first responders eat for free, and students can purchase two slices of pizza for just $5.

“As it gets colder, we are just across the street [from the school], trying to target between sports and at the end of class. I mean, by the end of the school day, everybody is hungry,” said Patrick.

Patrick encourages people to donate and hopes to see other businesses support the community in similar ways. People can donate to the store’s Cash App at $poppispizza.

