Packers sign LB Rashan Gary for 4 more years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers worked out an extension with linebacker Rashan Gary, keeping him in the green and gold for four more years. The NFL announced the deal Monday morning, saying the contract is worth $107 million.

On his own social media account, Gary valued the deal at $107,532,706 and said it included a $34.6 million signing bonus.

“Thanks to everyone in the Green Bay Packers organization, my family, business team, NFL, friends, fans & supporters for taking this ride with me,” Gary posted. “The grind don’t stop. Sacrifices lead to achievable goals. Put cheese on everything.”

The 25-year-old has been with Green Bay for five seasons, since the Packers picked him from Michigan in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would have become a free agent at the end of his contract.

According to the NFL, Gary’s has 4.5 sacks so far this season and a total 27 sacks since starting his NFL career. The Packers add that he’s made 159 tackles, including 90 solo, and 66 quarterback hits in the 63 regular-season games and 5 post-season games he’s played in. He was a starter in 32 of those games.

He’s currently tied for the team lead in tackles for a loss and number-two on the team in quarterback hits.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wrote, “Rashan has been an impact player and person for us since he joined the Packers.... His work ethic is unmatched and he has developed into a team leader and cornerstone of our team. We are very pleased that he will remain in Green Bay for years to come.”

