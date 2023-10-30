1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person has died and another was injured in a single vehicle crash in Breitung Township on Saturday.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received an automated alert from an Apple Iphone at approximately 2:56 a.m., that the owner was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling Westbound on the Upper Pine Creek Road when the vehicle went off the roadway, lost control and struck a tree.

The driver was a 20-year-old man from Niagara WI. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 19-year-old Iron Mountain man, was transported to Marshfield-Dickinson for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Iron Mountain Police, Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Safety, Iron Mountain Fire Department, Breitung Fire, Integrity Ambulance and R&R Towing assisted at the scene.

