Moderate lake effect snow for some

Lake effect snow continues across the west and eastern U.P. today. This evening a more prominent band shifts over the Keweenaw with moderate intensities, which is why Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties tonight. Then, another band of lake effect snow dives across the northern U.P. by midday tomorrow. By the afternoon it will be dissipating. Slick conditions will be expected for trick-or-treating hours. Snow amounts will easily range 3-6″ in the western U.P. and Alger County. Isolated higher amounts of 6-8″ possible in the higher elevations of the Keweenaw. A more quiet trend develops Wednesday through Friday.

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Light to moderate snow in the west and east

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Lake effect snow across the north

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid 30s central, upp 30s east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30sest, low 40s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain

>Highs: Mid to 40s upper

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain

>Highs: Mid to 40s upper

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.