MHSAA high school football releases second-round playoff pairings

10 U.P. teams found themselves headed into the second round.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field.(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA high school football second round playoff matchups have been released and a number of U.P. teams found themselves headed into the second round.

Undefeated Iron Mountain and three-time defending state champions North Central are among the teams who made it. For both of those teams is a rematch with teams they saw in the regular season. The Mountaineers will take on the Ishpeming Hematites and the Jets face the Lake Linden-Hubbell Lakes who beat North Central back in the regular season giving them their first loss in over three years.

Below is a list of dates and times for round two matchups.

11 Player Matchups

Division 5- Kingsford @ Ogema Heights Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 6- Gladstone @ Negaunee Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST

Division 7- Charlevoix @ Menominee Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 80 Ishpeming @ Iron Mountain Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST 6 p.m. CST

8 Player Matchups

Division 1- Norway @ Pickford Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 1- Inland Lakes @ St. Ignace Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST

Division 2- North Central @ Lake Linden-Hubbell Saturday, Nov 4, 1:30 p.m. EST 12:30 p.m. CST

The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. The 8-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some

Latest News

Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech women's soccer, Top Plays from high school football playoffs
Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech women's soccer, Top Plays from high school football playoffs
HS Football Playoffs, Northern Michigan hockey splits series with Ferris State, NMU Football...
HS Football Playoffs, Northern Michigan hockey splits series with Ferris State, NMU Football falls against Wayne State
Friday Night Fever - Oct. 28, 2023
Friday Night Fever - Oct. 28, 2023
WestPAC conference announces postseason volleyball honors, Kingsford volleyball tops Houghton
WestPAC conference announces postseason volleyball honors, Kingsford volleyball tops Houghton