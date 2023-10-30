MHSAA high school football releases second-round playoff pairings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA high school football second round playoff matchups have been released and a number of U.P. teams found themselves headed into the second round.

Undefeated Iron Mountain and three-time defending state champions North Central are among the teams who made it. For both of those teams is a rematch with teams they saw in the regular season. The Mountaineers will take on the Ishpeming Hematites and the Jets face the Lake Linden-Hubbell Lakes who beat North Central back in the regular season giving them their first loss in over three years.

Below is a list of dates and times for round two matchups.

11 Player Matchups

Division 5- Kingsford @ Ogema Heights Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 6- Gladstone @ Negaunee Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST

Division 7- Charlevoix @ Menominee Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 80 Ishpeming @ Iron Mountain Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST 6 p.m. CST

8 Player Matchups

Division 1- Norway @ Pickford Saturday, Nov 4, 1 p.m. EST 12p.m. CST

Division 1- Inland Lakes @ St. Ignace Friday, Nov 3, 7p.m EST

Division 2- North Central @ Lake Linden-Hubbell Saturday, Nov 4, 1:30 p.m. EST 12:30 p.m. CST

The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. The 8-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.