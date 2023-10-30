Marquette Mountain Racing Team to host 2023 Winter Sports Swap this Saturday at Lakeview Arena

The event will also act as a fundraiser for the organization with help from Nicolet Bank.
Some items that will be for sale at the 2023 Winter Sports Swap at the Marquette Lakeview Arena.
Some items that will be for sale at the 2023 Winter Sports Swap at the Marquette Lakeview Arena.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Mountain Racing Team and Nicolet Bank will host a winter sports swap this weekend at the Lakeview Arena.

The purpose of the swap is to collect and refine lightly used winter gear and sell it at an affordable price.

The Compound Ski & Board Shop in Marquette will help collect and price items this week ahead of the swap.

Brandon Croney of The Compound Ski & Board Shop talks to the TV6 News Team about what to expect from this weekend’s equipment swap.

Brandon Croney of Compound Ski & Board Shop discusses how the gear outlet is taking part in the 2023 Winter Sports Swap.

Some items that will be collected for the swap include basic necessities like coats, gloves, and boots, as well as sporting equipment for skiing, snowboarding, hockey, and fat bikes. Staff from the Compound Ski & Board Shop and event volunteers will help price items that are brought in.

The swap will also act as a fundraiser for the Marquette Mountain Racing Team, and 25% of the proceeds will go to the organization’s general fund to help with safety netting, gates, fencing, as well as scholarships for racing programs.

Brandon Croney explains the cause behind the 2023 Winter Sports Swap.

You can drop off your lightly used gear at The Compound Ski & Board Shop in Marquette from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 3, or at Lakeview Arena from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 before the swap begins.

The swap will occur at the Lakeview Arena at 401 E Fair Ave. in Marquette on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

General admission is $5 each for participants 14 and older, children 13 and under enter free. Tickets will be available at the doors, and can also be purchased ahead of time at the Compound or Downwind Sports.

To learn more about the Marquette Mountain Racing Team 2023 Winter Sports Swap, click here.

