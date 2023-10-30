Marquette County Conservation District hosts Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up

Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up event.
Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up event.(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things got a little spooky at a trash pick-up event in Marquette on Monday.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up event. Volunteers wore their creepiest costumes to collect trash in Picnic Rocks Park in Marquette. After the cleanup, there was a costume contest and treats for the volunteers.

Organizers say late-season cleanups are important for communities like Marquette.

“Late in the fall and in the spring when you have lots of snow, water, and big storms, it tends to wash trash into the lake,” said Maddie O’Donnell, district manager of the Marquette County Conservation District. “So, it’s a really good time to get out and clean up the lakefront before that has a chance to happen.”

The Marquette County Conservation District’s next event will be a sustainable DIY Christmas gift workshop in December.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Breitung Township crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the UP through Monday
snow
Moderate lake effect snow for some

Latest News

Wiese oversaw many cases as the county prosecutor.
Judge appointee Matt Wiese hopes to make impact on bench
Fire tape covers the front entrance of Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire
Loud Acre Farm in Iron County had its last day for the season on Sunday.
Iron County farm closes for season
Over 20 dogs do tricks for treats and take Halloween pictures at TacoMo Dog Training on Sunday.
TacoMo Dog Training hosts ‘Tricks and Treats’ for second year