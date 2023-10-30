Marquette County Conservation District hosts Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things got a little spooky at a trash pick-up event in Marquette on Monday.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trash Clean Up event. Volunteers wore their creepiest costumes to collect trash in Picnic Rocks Park in Marquette. After the cleanup, there was a costume contest and treats for the volunteers.

Organizers say late-season cleanups are important for communities like Marquette.

“Late in the fall and in the spring when you have lots of snow, water, and big storms, it tends to wash trash into the lake,” said Maddie O’Donnell, district manager of the Marquette County Conservation District. “So, it’s a really good time to get out and clean up the lakefront before that has a chance to happen.”

The Marquette County Conservation District’s next event will be a sustainable DIY Christmas gift workshop in December.

