Judge appointee Matt Wiese hopes to make impact on bench

Wiese oversaw many cases as the county prosecutor.
Wiese oversaw many cases as the county prosecutor.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese will soon have a new role in the courtroom.

We told you last week that Governor Whitmer appointed Wiese to fill the 25th Circuit Court opening. He will replace retiring judge Jennifer Mazzuchi.

Wiese says he is bringing a lot of experience to the position.

“I had every intention to spend my entire career as a prosecutor. I was the president of the Prosecutors Association of Michigan during the pandemic. I’ve done pretty much everything you can do in prosecution. I felt that it was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up and I felt that I could do a very good job in that position so I put in for it,” Wiese said.

Wiese explains how the case assignment process works.

“As far as my assignment that’s really going to be up to the other judges the Circuit Court handles major litigation, civil lawsuits, and family court including divorce and custody and of course all felony criminal cases and personal protection orders. So I will be taking on whatever assignments work best with the other judges,” Wiese said.

Wiese says the county prosecuting role will be filled quickly.

“Judge Griffin has already made an announcement that he’s taking applications so that hopefully he’ll have someone announced to be my successor so it’s a smooth transition for everybody here,” Wiese said.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson says she intends to apply for the position. She says regardless of who gets the role Wiese’s presence will be missed.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions with it. Everybody in the office is extremely happy for him. It’s a very well-deserved appointment. He’s been such a leader in the community for so long, but for all of those reasons, too, we’re definitely going to miss him here,” Nelson said.

Wiese’s term will begin Monday, Nov. 27, and go through the November 2024 general election. He would have to win to serve the remainder of Mazzuchi’s term, through 2026.

