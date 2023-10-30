Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after Thursday evening fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owner of Jeffrey’s Restaurant said he is “devastated” after a fire burned part of his Marquette restaurant last week.

“All of a sudden, there was something on Facebook saying the restaurant was on fire. I didn’t even have any socks on. I threw on my sandals and I came here. It was bad. Smoke was just coming out,” said Jeff Erickson, Jeffrey’s Restaurant owner.

While TV6 couldn’t get inside the back room Monday, the damage to a rear door gave a small indication of what lies inside.

“That’s where the main damage is,” Erickson said. “It is all melted. All of the rubber is melted...The front of the house has more smoke damage. That wasn’t where the fire was, it was in the back of the house.”

Erickson said an official cause has not been determined from Thursday evening’s fire. The owner says this is a crushing obstacle, but one he will overcome.

“I’ve been through everything, but this one is a hard one,” Erickson pauses, then continues. “COVID was hard, but we’ll get through it. I have a great crew; they are all calling me and supporting me. I have a great town. I am from here, a small town in Gwinn, this is a dream for me. I will not give up until it’s up and running.”

Erickson said it will be several months before he can think about reopening. The restaurant employs 25 staff members. A GoFundMe has been created for part-time staff members who don’t qualify for unemployment.

“We would like to help them out. They have families, a lot of them are going to college. We want to help them out until we re-open, or if they need to find another job until we re-open,” said Carissa Taylor, Jeffrey’s Restaurant General Manager.

The GoFundMe currently has $1,700 in donations. A link to donate can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.