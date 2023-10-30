Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library partners with MDHHS to give out free COVID-19 tests

These are the tests available for free.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A public library in Marquette County is giving out free COVID-19 tests.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is partnering with the MDHHS to give out the tests. You do not need to be a resident of Ishpeming or a library card holder to receive a free test. Tests are limited to one per person or up to five per family a day.

Library Director Jessica Shirtz says offering the tests free of charge is just an extra way the library can help the community.

“We hope that our community is able to take advantage of this program. We offer it via curbside pickup. If somebody doesn’t want to come in or is feeling unwell and overall. We just exist to serve our community and we want to continue doing that in any way we can,” Shirtz said.

If you have any questions about the free test program or would like to use the curbside pickup you can contact the public library at (906) 486-4381.

