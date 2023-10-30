Iron County farm closes for season

The petting zoo is one of the many attractions at the farm
The petting zoo is one of the many attractions at the farm(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck and Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acre Farm in Iron County had its last day for the season on Sunday.

The farm had the popular corn maze open and a successful haunted corn maze this season. Vendors and other community members visited and enjoyed the last day of the season with snacks, a petting zoo and of course, the corn maze.

One vendor said this season has seen a lot of success.

“It has been very good. I was very surprised. The haunted nights are packed, I think they had almost 300 people the other night. People come from all over, locals and people from a couple hours away, so that’s very cool,” said Vendor Marissa Burke.

Vendors at Loud Acre Farm said they are excited for next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

