Iron County farm closes for season

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acre Farm in Iron County had its last day for the season on Sunday.

The farm had the popular corn maze open and a successful haunted corn maze this season. Vendors and other community members visited and enjoyed the last day of the season with snacks, a petting zoo and of course, the corn maze.

One vendor said this season has seen a lot of success.

“It has been very good. I was very surprised. The haunted nights are packed, I think they had almost 300 people the other night. People come from all over, locals and people from a couple hours away, so that’s very cool,” said Vendor Marissa Burke.

Vendors at Loud Acre Farm said they are excited for next year.

