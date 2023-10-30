Houghton County Road Commission prepares for winter, cautions trick-or-treaters

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is preparing for snow as more makes its way into the area.

The HCRC is equipping its trucks and plows for the upcoming season. According to HCRC County Engineer Kevin Harju, about half a dozen sanders were sent out Monday after Sunday night’s few inches of snowfall.

“We’re converting our dump truck back over to sanders, putting the sanders in the back and putting underblades on the plows,” said Harju. “We have about half a dozen sanders out today. That number will probably be at least double by tomorrow, once we have them all converted over to winter mode.”

The need for additional sanders is due to a winter storm warning in Houghton County in effect until Halloween morning. As of 3:30 Monday, the warning states that snowfall could reach up to 10 inches, with snowfall running from 6 p.m Monday evening to Tuesday at 6 a.m. EDT. Due to how this snowfall could impact the holiday, Harju asks families to be cautious while trick-or-treating.

“Everyone should just drive a lot slower and make sure the kids have bright clothes on so they can be seen,” continued Harju. “Pay attention to your surroundings and all of the kids running around, because they’ll be excited to get their candy, and not be paying attention to vehicles too much.”

Harju also asks drivers to keep the overnight parking ban on all city streets in mind, which goes into effect on Nov. 1. He notes that even just one car can affect the plowing of an entire street.

“If someone does park on the side of the road, a lot of times we can’t plow that section of road,” added Harju. “We can’t even sneak by them. It really interferes with our plowing routes if they don’t pay attention to the parking ban.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.