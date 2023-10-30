Houghton County appoints new prosecuting attorney

Judge gavel and scale in court. Library with lot of books in background
Judge gavel and scale in court. Library with lot of books in background(PRNewswire)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new prosecuting attorney has been appointed in Houghton County.

Hon. Brittany Bulleit, 12th Circuit Court Judge, appointed current Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer. He has been an Assistant Prosecutor in Kent County since graduating law school in 2011.

According to a press release, Helmer is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School and received his undergraduate degree from James Madison College at Michigan State University. He grew up in Marquette and is a 2000 graduate of Marquette Senior High School.

“I am thankful for the trust Judge Bulleit has put in me and I am excited to return home. It’s going to be a new challenge, but one I welcome”, Helmer said.

Helmer added, “My immediate priority will be filling the two vacant Assistant Prosecutor positions, as those positions are vital to keeping Houghton County safe. Filling those spots will be a community effort - so I’m asking for your help. There are lawyers out there - assistant prosecutors in other counties, maybe even other states - who grew up here and left because there weren’t any positions in the U.P. Reach out to them, get their name to me, it’s time to come home. If I just described someone you know, or even you, let’s talk.”

Helmer will officially begin his duties on Dec. 4. He will fill the remainder of the term of the former prosecutor, Judge Bulleit, who was appointed by Governor Whitmer to the bench. That term ends in 2024 and will be up in next year’s general election.

