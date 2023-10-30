Early voting coming to the City of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2022, Michigan voters approved changes to the Michigan Constitution that, among other things, provided all voters with an option to vote early.

The option will take effect statewide next year, but the City of Marquette is offering early voting for this year’s election. That means that in addition to absentee voting, voters can cast their ballots as early as this Thursday, Nov. 2. Voters do not need to apply for the program. They can just walk into the lower level of the Peter White Public Library and vote like normal – just a little early.

The City of Marquette’s City Clerk, Kyle Whitney, says early voting is safe and secure.

“The security protocols in place are the same or more strict, I would say, than they are for even election day voting,” said Whitney. “I think it is important to note that a lot of these processes are very open and transparent and public.”

Voters can cast their early ballots in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library from Thursday, Nov. 2 until Sunday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

