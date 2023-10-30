City of Marquette winter parking ban to go into effect Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather on its way, parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette.

A winter parking ban will go into effect on Wednesday. Drivers will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.

The Marquette Police Department says it will begin enforcing the law after the first major snowfall.

“Find off-street parking as soon as you can,” said Marquette Police Department Captain James Finkbeiner. “As soon as we start to get measurable snow and the plow crews have to come out, we will start ticketing vehicles that are left on any city street between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m.”

Those in violation of the ban will have to pay a $75 fine. The ban will be in effect until April 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.