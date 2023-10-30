Breitung Twp. Fire Department to host Halloween open house

The open house will take place at the Quinnesec Public Works Building
The open house will take place at the Quinnesec Public Works Building
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breitung Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Halloween open house on Tuesday.

The event will be hosted at the fire department hall across from the Quinnesec Public Works Building from 4 to 7 p.m. Chili, hot dogs and candy will be provided, and firefighters will educate kids about fire safety.

Breitung Township Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Sanders says outreach efforts like the open house have reduced fires in the township.

“It’s nice because I think that’s helped with the down of the structure fires that we’ve had,” said Sanders. “So, I feel like we’re doing good work by safety and learning.”

Organizers expect almost 500 attendees.

