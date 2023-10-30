Bark River-Harris High School receives hydroponics equipment

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County School is taking a step into indoor agriculture.

Bark River-Harris High School has received a new hydroponics lab.

Despite only being in the classroom for a few weeks, students are getting used to the new responsibilities.

“When we first got it, I was really excited to start building it and actually start putting it together, see how it would work,” said Senior Noah Sanchez. “It’s been fun getting to work with it, definitely different, I’ve never done anything like this in my four years of high school.”

The equipment came from the Fork Farms Foundation. The non-profit received $65,099 from the Superior Health Foundation’s Fall Grants.

The money is being used to provide indoor agriculture opportunities to 21 different middle and high schools in the Upper Peninsula, including Bark River-Harris.

“It’s a very, very short growing season,” said Executive Director Jim LaJoie. “Anytime you can get the innovative technology to do something indoors and involve kids in this, I think that’s a really, really good thing.”

Science Teacher Allen Botwright said the equipment is a hands-on portion of a 30-day curriculum.

“We start with defining hydroponics,” Botwright said. “We talk about early life stages of the plant, nutrient requirements, what the hydroponics station provides to the plant. Obviously, you can see the LED light in there. We have, at this point in time, checked our pH, had that in acceptable range.”

Freshman Shane Lefiles said he’s excited to continue the hydroponics unit.

“The one thing I’m looking forward to is to see how fast it will grow,” Lefiles said.

Botwright has also said the produce provided by the hydroponics lab may eventually arrive in the cafeteria.

