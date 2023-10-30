AAA: State gas price average drops to lowest price since March

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The downward trend continues for the state gas price average as prices are down another 9 cents from a week ago.

Acording to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon of regular unleaded gas throughout the state. This latest drop in price comes as oil prices continue to decrease. Meantime the national average remains higher, at $3.50 per gallon.

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price is I’m Dickinson County at $3.14 per gallon. Meantime the highest can be found in Mackinac County at $3.71 per gallon.

Other prices in the area can be viewed here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.