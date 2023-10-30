AAA: State gas price average drops to lowest price since March

(clear)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The downward trend continues for the state gas price average as prices are down another 9 cents from a week ago.

Acording to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon of regular unleaded gas throughout the state. This latest drop in price comes as oil prices continue to decrease. Meantime the national average remains higher, at $3.50 per gallon.

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price is I’m Dickinson County at $3.14 per gallon. Meantime the highest can be found in Mackinac County at $3.71 per gallon.

Other prices in the area can be viewed here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the U.P. through Monday
A family dressed up for Halloween
Marquette hosts downtown Trick or Treat celebration
This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.
Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

Latest News

The petting zoo is one of the many attractions at the farm
Iron County farm closes for season
High snowfall rates to impact areas in the north wind belts through Halloween.
Advisory-level snow impacting areas of the U.P. through Monday
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Junior Wildcats U10 AA Squirts sell coffee for hockey
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Junior Wildcats U10 AA Squirts sell coffee for hockey