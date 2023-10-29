TacoMo Dog Training hosts ‘Tricks and Treats’ for second year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, dog owners had the opportunity to take their pets trick or treating.

TacoMo Dog Training in Marquette hosted their second annual Tricks and Treats event.

Just over 20 dogs and their owners came to celebrate. Eventgoers could give their pets free treats if they performed a trick.

Other than free treats, there was a Halloween photobooth for the animals.

“Today is our second annual Tricks and Treats,” says Owner, Coordinator and Professional Dog Trainer Kim Benson-Custard “So we want to see the dogs come out with their parents and their family and kind of get to experience Halloween like they would if they were humans.”

TacoMo will host an Ugly Sweater pack walk for its next event. The date is undecided but will be posted to their website.

