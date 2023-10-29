TacoMo Dog Training hosts ‘Tricks and Treats’ for second year

Over 20 dogs do tricks for treats and take Halloween pictures at TacoMo Dog Training
Over 20 dogs do tricks for treats and take Halloween pictures at TacoMo Dog Training(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, dog owners had the opportunity to take their pets trick or treating.

TacoMo Dog Training in Marquette hosted their second annual Tricks and Treats event.

Just over 20 dogs and their owners came to celebrate. Eventgoers could give their pets free treats if they performed a trick.

Other than free treats, there was a Halloween photobooth for the animals.

“Today is our second annual Tricks and Treats,” says Owner, Coordinator and Professional Dog Trainer Kim Benson-Custard “So we want to see the dogs come out with their parents and their family and kind of get to experience Halloween like they would if they were humans.”

TacoMo will host an Ugly Sweater pack walk for its next event. The date is undecided but will be posted to their website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run
This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.
Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

Latest News

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites; Trending Topics: Storm topples 400-year-old tree in Plano,...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/29/2023
This is the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club’s second year hosting the celebration.
Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day
The event featured pup-cups, bucket raffles, trick or treating, picture opportunities and a...
Delta Animal Shelter hosts 3rd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pawty
The CFMC granted $5k to Bay Cliff Health Camp in memory of Dr. Tom Huffman and more.
Community Foundation of Marquette County administered $20k in grants