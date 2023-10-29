MSP raises awareness of unused medication on National Drug Take Back Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police in Negaunee held its annual Drug Take Back Day throughout the state. Drug Take Back looks to give people the opportunity to bring unused medications to an MSP station.

Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide initiative in which many departments take part. The DEA will take the unused medications to be properly disposed of. MSP Trooper Sgt. Kody Carlson said having outreach like this helps keep people safer.

“All over the country, you’re seeing an increase in opioid misuse and abuse. If you have these prescriptions in your house that are just lingering and not using them anymore getting rid of them at your earliest convenience is going to eliminate the possibility of that happening,” said Carlson.

Carlson also said people can drop off unused medication in the station drop box anytime.

