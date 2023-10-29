Mill Creek hosts 10th annual trick or treat event

Around 50 kids come and trick or treat with the seniors of Mill Creek Assisted Living
Around 50 kids come and trick or treat with the seniors of Mill Creek Assisted Living(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Early Sunday afternoon at Mill Creek Assisted Living Center, the community gathered to trick or treat.

The Assisted Living Center hosted the event to celebrate Halloween with its residents. Anyone was welcome to this event, with residents and trick or treaters alike wearing costumes.

One employee said this event is a highlight for the residents. They have been asking all week when they can fill up their candy bowls. They also said residents love being dressed up for Halloween, and it is good for their memory seeing all the kids and costumes.

“It is very important for our residents to be a part of the festivities of the season. They love to see the kids in their costumes,” said Mill Creek Senior Living Community Activity Director Beth O’Connor “And it’s a really nice way for the families to visit their loved ones.”

About 50 trick or treaters visited with the center’s residents. This was the last public event Mill Creek is holding until Christmas time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
wluc snow
Lake effect snow increasing to start the new week
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run
This is the second annual National Snowmobile Day.
Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club celebrates National Snowmobile Day

Latest News

Memorabilia on display at Ski Snowboard Museum
Ishpeming museum receives grant from state
The grants are from the Holman Family Fund.
Community Foundation of Marquette County administered $20k in grants
MSP Trooper patrol car
MSP raises awareness of unused medication on National Drug Take Back Day
According to a Michigan State associate professor, poverty is one of many issues that...
Queen City Running Co. hosts 8th annual Trick-or-Trot