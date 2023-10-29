Mill Creek hosts 10th annual trick or treat event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Early Sunday afternoon at Mill Creek Assisted Living Center, the community gathered to trick or treat.

The Assisted Living Center hosted the event to celebrate Halloween with its residents. Anyone was welcome to this event, with residents and trick or treaters alike wearing costumes.

One employee said this event is a highlight for the residents. They have been asking all week when they can fill up their candy bowls. They also said residents love being dressed up for Halloween, and it is good for their memory seeing all the kids and costumes.

“It is very important for our residents to be a part of the festivities of the season. They love to see the kids in their costumes,” said Mill Creek Senior Living Community Activity Director Beth O’Connor “And it’s a really nice way for the families to visit their loved ones.”

About 50 trick or treaters visited with the center’s residents. This was the last public event Mill Creek is holding until Christmas time.

